Endicott Woman Opens “Board Game Café” on The Avenue
A café featuring board games for patrons to enjoy while sipping on their favorite beverage has opened its doors on Washington Avenue in Endicott.
The business - called Alla Board Café - has been in the works for the past several months. It went into operation a few weeks ago.
The café at 147 Washington Avenue is owned by Sarah Willis of Endicott. The spot had been vacant for an extended period. It most recently had been occupied by a deli and vape shop.
Willis said the café is offering coffee, tea and lattes. Breakfast items, pastries and salads also are available.
The initial hours for Alla Board Café are limited. The business will be open most weekends.
Willis said her goal is to develop a fully-functioning "board game café." She's planning to hold a grand opening for the business on May 3.
