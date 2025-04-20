Endicott Woman Opens “Board Game Café” on The Avenue

A café featuring board games for patrons to enjoy while sipping on their favorite beverage has opened its doors on Washington Avenue in Endicott.

The business - called Alla Board Café - has been in the works for the past several months. It went into operation a few weeks ago.

The view of Washington Avenue from inside Alla Board Café. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The view of Washington Avenue from inside Alla Board Café. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The café at 147 Washington Avenue is owned by Sarah Willis of Endicott. The spot had been vacant for an extended period. It most recently had been occupied by a deli and vape shop.

Willis said the café is offering coffee, tea and lattes. Breakfast items, pastries and salads also are available.

Sarah Willis behind the counter of her newly-opened café on The Avenue in Endicott. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Sarah Willis behind the counter of her newly-opened café on The Avenue in Endicott. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The initial hours for Alla Board Café are limited. The business will be open most weekends.

Willis said her goal is to develop a fully-functioning "board game café." She's planning to hold a grand opening for the business on May 3.

A sign outside Alla Board Café promoted specials on April 14, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A sign outside Alla Board Café promoted specials on April 14, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer