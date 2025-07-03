111-Unit Downtown Binghamton Apartment Complex to Open Soon
Construction work for a large residential complex on Court Street in Binghamton is nearing completion.
The $44 million project is transforming buildings that had been owned by the Sheltered Workshop into 111 apartments. The site had been vacant since 2011.
The property at 200 Court Street and several associated parcels were acquired by Helio Health of Syracuse for about $2.2 million in 2022.
Most of the apartments will be located in three existing structures that are being renovated. Some of the units will be in a newly-constructed three-story building.
Some of the units are being set aside as "affordable housing" for those at or below 60% of the local median income.
Housing Visions of Syracuse received applications over a 60-day period from people who were interested in living at the complex that will be known as Confluence Court.
Jennifer St. Mark of Housing Visions said an online lottery was recently held to determine the order of people on a waitlist. Apartment applications are still being accepted.
A "permanent and supportive housing program" will offer 30 supportive and affordable apartments for veterans and those experiencing mental health disorders.
According to Helio Health, 30 of the one-bedroom/studio apartments will be designated through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. Case management support services will be provided by Helio Health.
Supportive services for veterans will be provided on-site by staff of Eagle Star Housing.
Confluence Court is expected to open around the end of August or early September.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A look back at some of the initial preparation work at 200 Court Street in January 2024.
