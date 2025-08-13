Summer is coming to a close soon for those going back to school. This year in New York State, there will be something different when the students head back to elementary, middle, and high school.

Put That Mobile Phone Away

Mobile phone restrictions will be in place as school districts across the Empire State implement bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has been holding roundtable discussions with school districts about the implementation procedures this summer in New York City, the Capital Region, Central New York, and the Finger Lakes.

The Distraction-Free Schools law requires bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions in grades kindergarten through grade 12 school districts statewide starting in September 2025, when the school year begins.

Our kids succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling, and that’s why schools across New York State will be ready to implement bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions this fall. We’re continuing to provide the resources and support to ensure that every school finalizes and publishes their distraction-free policy in the coming days. - New York State Goverrnor Kathy Hochul

According to Governor Hochul, nearly 1,000 public school districts, charter schools, and BOCES across New York State have submitted their distraction-free policy to State education officials. Remaining districts and schools are expected to finalize their policy this month.

Statewide Standard For Distraction-Free New York Schools

The following standards will be implemented beginning with the fall 2025 school year:

Prohibiting unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell-to-bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allowing schools to develop their plans for storing smartphones during the day, giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Securing $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requiring schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requiring teachers, parents, and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Preventing inequitable discipline

For more information, visit Governor Hochul's website.

