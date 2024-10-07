A Deposit man is currently facing a slew of felony charges in both New York and Pennsylvania after a dramatic attempt to escape law enforcement officers from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, when Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force members moved to execute a narcotics search warrant at a residence and connected vehicle on Big Hollow Road in Deposit, Town of Sanford.

The target of the search warrant, identified as 39-year-old Scott G. Lord of Deposit, made a swift attempt to evade authorities as they arrived on the scene. Lord took off in a vehicle, sparking a lengthy pursuit across various towns in Broome County, eventually crossing the Pennsylvania border into Susquehanna and Wayne counties. At one point, the chase intensified as Lord rammed a BCSO vehicle on Vinegar Hill Road in Windsor, causing it to careen off the road.

Despite efforts by law enforcement to subdue him, Lord remained undeterred, appearing to abandon his vehicle in the parking lot of Lakewood Lodge in Wayne County however, when it was discovered he was still inside, Lord accelerated away, further wreaking havoc by striking a BCSO patrol car and an innocent bystander’s vehicle. Tire deflation devices were finally used to immobilize Lord’s vehicle, leading to his eventual arrest after he crashed into a creek, ending the high-stakes pursuit.

Following the crash and arrest, Lord was taken into custody by the PA State Police without further incident, bringing an end to the chaotic escapade that spanned two states. The series of events involving Lord’s desperate attempt to flee law enforcement has led to him facing multiple felony charges.

