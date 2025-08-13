The process of tearing down an old Vestal hotel to clear the site for a $70 million student housing complex is underway.

Gorick Construction crews began the demolition work at the closed Quality Inn & Suites on Monday.

Jared Hutter of New Jersey-based Aptitude Development on Tuesday confirmed that the key step in the project had started. In a brief conversation with WNBF News, he said he had no additional comment at this time.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar initially had expected the demolition work at the site across from the Binghamton University campus would begin in May.

A sign in front of the now-closed hotel on the Vestal Parkway. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A sign in front of the now-closed hotel on the Vestal Parkway. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Workers have been busy at the old hotel building for several weeks with asbestos removal. It's not known whether there were any unforeseen issues that delayed the start of demolition.

What's been described as a 516-bed student housing project will have about 200 units in a 257,000-square-foot building.

A hallway inside the closed Vestal Quality Inn on May 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A hallway inside the closed Vestal Quality Inn on May 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The complex will have some commercial and amenity space, along with parking for 254 vehicles.

Richard Bucci, a member of the Broome County Industrial Development Agency board, has raised questions about some aspects of the project.

Outside the hotel as demolition operations were underway on August 12, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Outside the hotel as demolition operations were underway on August 12, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

During the last IDA meeting, Bucci said he was concerned that the developer had not provided updated information.

The project is expect to be discussed when the IDA board meets next week.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Gorick Construction workers were busy demolishing the old hotel on August 12, 2025.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250.

