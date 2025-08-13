Demolition Starts for Vestal Parkway Housing Project
The process of tearing down an old Vestal hotel to clear the site for a $70 million student housing complex is underway.
Gorick Construction crews began the demolition work at the closed Quality Inn & Suites on Monday.
Jared Hutter of New Jersey-based Aptitude Development on Tuesday confirmed that the key step in the project had started. In a brief conversation with WNBF News, he said he had no additional comment at this time.
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar initially had expected the demolition work at the site across from the Binghamton University campus would begin in May.
Workers have been busy at the old hotel building for several weeks with asbestos removal. It's not known whether there were any unforeseen issues that delayed the start of demolition.
What's been described as a 516-bed student housing project will have about 200 units in a 257,000-square-foot building.
The complex will have some commercial and amenity space, along with parking for 254 vehicles.
Richard Bucci, a member of the Broome County Industrial Development Agency board, has raised questions about some aspects of the project.
During the last IDA meeting, Bucci said he was concerned that the developer had not provided updated information.
The project is expect to be discussed when the IDA board meets next week.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Gorick Construction workers were busy demolishing the old hotel on August 12, 2025.
