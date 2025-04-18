Davis College Campus Sold for Apartment, Restaurant Project

The long-awaited sale of the 13-acre former Davis College campus in Johnson City has been completed.

Businessman Adam Weitsman said the $4.5 million deal closed Thursday. He had acquired the property in December 2019.

The Riverside Drive site was sold to developer Dave Drew, who plans to transform the former private Baptist bible college into a 75-unit apartment complex.

The property is to be called Riverside Gardens. Plans for the project also call for a restaurant and gym. The Bible School Park post office on the campus is to remain open.

The Bible School Park post office on the former Davis College campus on May 23, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The Bible School Park post office on the former Davis College campus on May 23, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Weitsman in 2020 sold two apartment buildings that had been acquired in the Davis College deal. Those properties on Riale Avenue and Riverside Drive were sold to Liam Burns for $1.25 million.

Weitsman also sold a single-family house that he had acquired in the original Davis College transaction. That property at 320 Riverside Drive was sold to a limited liability company for $60,000.

The former Davis College library building on May 23, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The former Davis College library building on May 23, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Weitsman will be a partner in the Riverside Gardens development with a stake of just under ten percent in the project.

Drew told WNBF News that the total cost of the project is expected to be $16 million. He said he expects construction will get underway in a few weeks and take about 14 months to complete.

A tranquil section on the west side of the old Davis College campus in Johnson City. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A tranquil section on the west side of the old Davis College campus in Johnson City. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

