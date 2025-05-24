Another House on Court Street in Binghamton May Be Demolished

A Broome County businessman is seeking permission to tear down a house in downtown Binghamton to make space for a parking lot.

EKAM Properties of Vestal acquired the property at 216 Court Street in October 2023 for $45,000.

The owner of the business, Satinder Singh, told members of the city Commission on Architecture and Urban Design that he operates a convenience store across the street from the house.

Court St. Beer & Grocery is located at 218 Court Street in Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Court St. Beer & Grocery is located at 218 Court Street in Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Singh said the old residential structure "is in bad shape" and isn't "fixable." He said he's hired LCP Group to demolish the house.

In discussing the possibility of allowing the structure to be removed to provide a few parking spaces, a commission member said the building had "a lot of historical features."

A small addition was built in front of an existing house at 216 Court Street. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A small addition was built in front of an existing house at 216 Court Street. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The house is an example of Queen Anne architecture, which is seen in structures built in the late 1800s.

An addition to the house was home to Perhach Pharmacy for several decades.

If the house is removed, there could be room for three to five parking spaces for use by the Court St. Beer & Grocery store.

The commission tabled action on the proposed demolition at its May meeting.

The house targeted for demolition is two blocks east of another house that was torn down to make room for parking.

Developer Philip Akel was given permission to tear down the house at 188 Court Street so additional parking spaces would be available for an office building owned by FGR Realty.

A house at 188 Court Street was torn down in December 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A house at 188 Court Street was torn down in December 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz