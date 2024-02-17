Video Shows Chenango Bridge Crash of Stolen Car Driven by Teen

A 15-year-old town of Dickinson boy faces felony charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle that slammed into a car and a pickup truck during a police chase in Chenango Bridge.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon released dashcam video showing the high-speed pursuit of a 2017 Kia Sorento.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar at a news conference on February 14, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar at a news conference on February 14, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Sheriff Fred Akshar said the vehicle had been left running and unlocked by a resident on Kirkwood Avenue in Port Dickinson last Friday morning. The car was reported stolen around 8:10 a.m.

A few minutes later, a sheriff's deputy spotted the Kia at a stop light at West Service Road and Chenango Bridge Road. The deputy stopped the car and tried to speak to the driver but the vehicle sped off.

The deputy pursued the Kia for a short time before it smashed into two vehicles at the Matthews Road intersection near the entrance to the Price Chopper supermarket.

The driver of this car was seriously hurt in a crash on February 9, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The driver of this car was seriously hurt in a crash on February 9, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News

The investigation indicated the Kia had been traveling 80 to 90 mph before the crash.

A 53-year-old man who was driving a car struck by the stolen vehicle was seriously injured. Akshar said he remains hospitalized.

The crash scene on Chenango Bridge Road on February 9, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The crash scene on Chenango Bridge Road on February 9, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The youth who was operating the stolen Kia was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The boy has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment and grand larceny. He was issued an appearance ticket for family court.

VIDEO: Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar spoke about the Chenango Bridge investigation at a news conference on February 14, 2024.

