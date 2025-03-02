Broome County Pharmacist Accused of Illegally Dispensing Drugs

A pharmacist who worked at a Broome County drug store faces felony charges for allegedly issuing fraudulent prescriptions.

Authorities said an inquiry was started after officials at Rite Aid discovered discrepancies in medication distribution at the pharmacy at 511 Hooper Road in Endwell.

According to New York State Police, 46-year-old Clyde Stevens of Binghamton was arrested after an investigation into possible fraudulent prescription practices at the Endwell location.

The Rite Aid Pharmacy on Hooper Road in Endwell on October 3, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Stevens was arrested on Sunday. He has been charged with 11 counts of second-degree forgery and one count of third-degree grand larceny.

Stevens also faces five counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance or of a controlled substance by a practitioner or pharmacist; and five counts of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.

Investigators determined that while Stevens was employed as a pharmacist, he illegally dispensed controlled and non-controlled substances, including issuing fraudulent prescriptions.

Rite Aid officials uncovered evidence that Stevens had dispensed quantities of drugs exceeding doctors' prescriptions "on multiple occasions."

According to a state police news release, the pharmacist's actions resulted in a loss of more than $4,000 to Rite Aid.

Investigators also said they found Stevens also illegally filled prescriptions for controlled substances that had not been authorized by a medical professional.

A man who identified himself as Stevens declined to discuss the allegations in detail when reached by phone on Wednesday. He said "what is being reported sounds a whole lot worse on paper than what actually happened."

