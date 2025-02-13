Binghamton Area Facing Worsening Road Salt Shortage

Road crews and private contractors in the Binghamton region are scrambling to find enough salt to treat streets and parking lots.

Salt has been in short supply because of the high number of snow and ice events over the last several weeks.

Local governments and companies that provide plowing and snow removal services for businesses have been experiencing difficulty in keep a sufficient amount of salt on hand.

An ongoing pattern of relatively minor storms has increased the demand for salt across New York state.

A New York State Department of Transportation facility on Route 26 in Vestal on February 10, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A New York State Department of Transportation facility on Route 26 in Vestal on February 10, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The situation has been particularly frustrating for some contractors who don't have access to alternative salt suppliers.

A Binghamton man who plows parking lots told WNBF News that a recently-implemented New York law gives preference to the state and local municipalities in buying rock salt.

The private contractor said while he'd been able to buy rock salt from a distributor for $65 a ton, the price has soared to $165 a ton. He said "if we go across the border, we're getting pulled over by New York State Police" who make the truck operators go back and dump their load where they obtained it.

The man said independent contractors "are now basically out of salt."

State and municipal stockpiles in Broome County have dwindled in the last few weeks.

Town of Union supervisor Robert Mack said highway crews have used "a lot more salt" this winter than usual. He said officials are working on refilling the salt facility in preparation for additional snow and ice events expected in the coming week.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: email bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games. Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis