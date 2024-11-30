Binghamton's Mayor, Jared M. Kraham, is alerting residents that the City of Binghamton's winter alternate side parking regulations will be enforced starting this Sunday, December 1 at 5 p.m.

Mayor Kraham emphasized these parking rules are put in place to ensure the efficient clearing of streets by plow drivers during snowy weather and to maintain access for emergency vehicles.

Winter Parking Rules Schedule

The rules will be in effect daily from December 1 through March 15.

Snow Event Parking Guidelines

During snow events, residents are encouraged to help with snow removal efforts by relocating their vehicles off the streets and into driveways or parking lots at City parks. The alternate side parking policy outlines specific guidelines.

Alternate Side Parking Rules

The alternate side parking policy outlines specific guidelines: on even calendar days, vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street until 5 p.m., while on odd calendar days, parking is permitted on the odd side until 5 p.m. The transition between sides occurs daily at 5 p.m.

Exceptions and Exemptions

Exceptions to the alternate side parking rules are made for specific areas within the city, such as all kiosk parking locations and various streets like Alfred Street, Clinton Street, and Mitchell Avenue.

Contact Information

For more information or clarification regarding these parking guidelines, residents are advised to contact the Binghamton Police Traffic Division at (607) 772-7095.

