Student Housing Complex Rising Across from Binghamton University
Construction crews are moving aggressively to construct a $70 million luxury apartment building for Binghamton University students.
The complex is being built on the site of the old Quality Inn hotel near main campus in Vestal.
New Jersey-based Aptitude Development acquired the four-and-a-half acre site last June for $10 million.
Several dozen homeless families and individuals were moved out of the hotel so the structure could be demolished to clear the site for a 516-bed residential building for students.
Gorick Construction tore down the Quality Inn structure over the summer. Workers began building portions of the new apartment complex in September.
Elements of the new building now are rising on the site. Workers this week were busy with various tasks ahead of a scheduled Thanksgiving holiday break.
Jared Hutter of Aptitude Development did not return phone calls this week seeking an update on the housing project.
Hutter previously told WNBF News that the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2027.
The Aptitude apartment site is located about two miles north of The Retreat at Bunn Hill. That project will be a 700-resident cottage-style community. Landmark Properties of Georgia, the developer, expects students will be able to move into that complex next summer.
Landmark Properties opened a Vestal Parkway leasing office for the Retreat project in September.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The Vestal Aptitude Development project site on November 25, 2025.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
