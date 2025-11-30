Construction crews are moving aggressively to construct a $70 million luxury apartment building for Binghamton University students.

The complex is being built on the site of the old Quality Inn hotel near main campus in Vestal.

The closed Quality Inn and Fuji San Chinese Restaurant on May 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The closed Quality Inn and Fuji San Chinese Restaurant on May 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

New Jersey-based Aptitude Development acquired the four-and-a-half acre site last June for $10 million.

Several dozen homeless families and individuals were moved out of the hotel so the structure could be demolished to clear the site for a 516-bed residential building for students.

The lights were on but no one remained after homeless families were moved out of the Quality Inn on the Vestal Parkway in May 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The lights were on but no one remained after homeless families were moved out of the Quality Inn on the Vestal Parkway in May 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Gorick Construction tore down the Quality Inn structure over the summer. Workers began building portions of the new apartment complex in September.

Elements of the new building now are rising on the site. Workers this week were busy with various tasks ahead of a scheduled Thanksgiving holiday break.

Construction work underway at a Vestal Parkway luxury student housing project on November 25, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Construction work underway at a Vestal Parkway luxury student housing project on November 25, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Jared Hutter of Aptitude Development did not return phone calls this week seeking an update on the housing project.

Hutter previously told WNBF News that the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2027.

A roller was used on the Vestal Aptitude Development site on November 25, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A roller was used on the Vestal Aptitude Development site on November 25, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The Aptitude apartment site is located about two miles north of The Retreat at Bunn Hill. That project will be a 700-resident cottage-style community. Landmark Properties of Georgia, the developer, expects students will be able to move into that complex next summer.

Landmark Properties opened a Vestal Parkway leasing office for the Retreat project in September.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The Vestal Aptitude Development project site on November 25, 2025.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

