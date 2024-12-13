Binghamton Taco Bell to Reopen with “New Format”

A Taco Bell restaurant in Broome County that has been closed for months is preparing to resume operations.

The eatery at 429 Court Street on Binghamton's East Side has been undergoing a major makeover. The place suspended operations in September for the project.

FLASHBACK: The interior of the Taco Bell restaurant on Court Street was being gutted on September 30, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: The interior of the Taco Bell restaurant on Court Street was being gutted on September 30, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Abdul Tulunay, a representative for the Taco Bell operator, said the place has been completely renovated and will feature a new format.

Tulunay said the there will be six ordering kiosks and three lines for customers inside the restaurant. That's twice as many kiosks as before.

There will seating capacity for about three dozen people which is somewhat fewer than with the previous layout.

A modernized drive-up ordering system is being installed at the Taco Bell on Court Street. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A modernized drive-up ordering system is being installed at the Taco Bell on Court Street. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The remodeling work is almost complete. Tulunay said he expects the Court Street restaurant will reopen on December 23.

Tulunay said plans are moving forward for construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant north of Binghamton.

The franchise operator - Haza Bell of Northeast - intends to build its next Taco Bell at 1243 Upper Front Street. That site previously was occupied by a gas station and convenience store operated by Hess and later by Speedway.

An abandoned Speedway gas station at 1241 Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) An abandoned Speedway gas station on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The Speedway store closed several years ago. That boarded-up building will be torn down to clear the site for the new restaurant.

Tulunay said construction is scheduled to start in April. He said the new Front Street Taco Bell is expected to open in early August.

