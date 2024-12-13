Binghamton Taco Bell to Reopen with “New Format”
A Taco Bell restaurant in Broome County that has been closed for months is preparing to resume operations.
The eatery at 429 Court Street on Binghamton's East Side has been undergoing a major makeover. The place suspended operations in September for the project.
Abdul Tulunay, a representative for the Taco Bell operator, said the place has been completely renovated and will feature a new format.
Tulunay said the there will be six ordering kiosks and three lines for customers inside the restaurant. That's twice as many kiosks as before.
There will seating capacity for about three dozen people which is somewhat fewer than with the previous layout.
The remodeling work is almost complete. Tulunay said he expects the Court Street restaurant will reopen on December 23.
Tulunay said plans are moving forward for construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant north of Binghamton.
The franchise operator - Haza Bell of Northeast - intends to build its next Taco Bell at 1243 Upper Front Street. That site previously was occupied by a gas station and convenience store operated by Hess and later by Speedway.
The Speedway store closed several years ago. That boarded-up building will be torn down to clear the site for the new restaurant.
Tulunay said construction is scheduled to start in April. He said the new Front Street Taco Bell is expected to open in early August.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items
LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet