Today, June 5, 2025, details were released for the City of Binghamton's 2025 neighborhood street improvement plan.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details as he visited construction crews on Rotary Avenue in Binghamton.

According to the Mayor, the approximately $8.6 million infrastructure improvement plan for 2025 will include Milling and paving more than 40 streets, water, sewer, and stormwater upgrades, and curb and sidewalk upgrades, including ADA-accessible ramps.

We’re continuing to invest in Binghamton’s neighborhoods and build the infrastructure of our future. This year’s street improvement plan includes new pavement, curbs, and sidewalks for neighborhoods across the City, as well as critical upgrades to water and sewer lines that keep our drinking water safe and help protect against flooding. These investments are helping deliver a better quality of life for residents and supporting the good-paying construction jobs that drive a strong economy. - City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham

The Mayor noted that the City of Binghamton uses RoadBotics to help identify infrastructure priorities and develop annual street improvement plans, using artificial intelligence to assess the condition of every street.

Dozens of streets in the City of Binghamton will be milled and paved this season, including Baxter Street, Howard Avenue, Mozart Street, Rotary Avenue, and Spring Lane, according to the announcement today.

Funding for this project comes from a combination of Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program grant funding, Community Development Block Grant funds, and local capital bond.

