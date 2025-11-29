Closing Date Announced for Binghamton’s State Street Garage
After months of speculation, the city of Binghamton has announced the closing date for the 55-year-old public parking garage on State Street.
In recent years, the city has been preparing to demolish the crumbling 12-level structure south of the downtown bus station.
Mayor Jared Kraham has decided to shut down the parking ramp on January 5.
The massive structure will be torn down next year. That job is expected to take several months to complete.
LAZ Parking - which operates the garage under contract for the city - will work to find other parking options for people who now use monthly passes at the State Street garage.
A City Hall news release did not indicate how many monthly parkers must be relocated.
The State Street garage opened in June 1970. Four of the facility's parking levels are underground.
The city has spent millions of dollars in recent years to shore up deteriorated sections of the structure in an effort to keep the facility safe.
The mayor said the city will seek bids for demolition of the garage "in the coming weeks."
Several dozen parking spaces should be available in a surface lot at the site at the corner of State and Henry streets after the old structure has been removed.
Kraham said the parcel eventually could be used for future downtown "economic development opportunities."
Monthly parkers seeking more information about their options may contact LAZ Parking at (607) 759-1026.
There are two other city-owned parking garages downtown - one on Water Street next to Boscov's department store and one at 7 Hawley Street. A surface parking lot is located at Collier and Hawley streets, across from Governmental Plaza.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A quick inspection of the doomed garage in downtown Binghamton on October 3, 2025.
A RECENT VISIT: A view from the top levels of the State Street garage on November 26, 2025.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
