Tons of Trash Dumped at Route 17 Exit Near Binghamton

A tractor-trailer hauling out-of-town household garbage overturned, dumping its foul-smelling load just off Route 17 in Johnson City.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday on the Exit 71 off-ramp from the eastbound lanes of the expressway.

Workers started cleaning up the spilled trash at a crash site in Johnson City on February 22, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Workers started cleaning up the spilled trash at a crash site in Johnson City on February 22, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said he believed the driver of the truck was injured in the crash. He did not know the extent of his injuries or where he was treated.

Dodge said the state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene to oversee the cleanup of the garbage as well as an oil spill.

A heavy-duty tow truck hauled away the cab from the crash scene. Markings on the cab indicated the vehicle was operated by Colucci Trucking, which is based in Rome, New York.

A cab belonging to Colucci Trucking was towed off a Route 17 exit ramp in Johnson City on February 22, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A cab belonging to Colucci Trucking was towed off a Route 17 exit ramp in Johnson City on February 22, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Don Oralls Garage of Kirkwood provided equipment and workers to deal with the trash that spilled off the roadway.

The exit was closed for several hours after the crash.

FLASHBACK: A trash-hauling truck crashed in Johnson City on November 5, 2020.(Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News ) FLASHBACK: A trash-hauling truck crashed in Johnson City on November 5, 2020.(Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News ) loading...

A virtually identical rollover incident happened on the same exit ramp involving a truck operated by the same company about three years ago.

That crash occurred on November 5, 2020 - which also happened to be a Thursday.

VIDEO: A view of the messy scene after a trash-hauling tractor-trailer crashed as it exited Route 17 at Exit 71 in Johnson City.

