Tons of Trash Dumped at Route 17 Exit Near Binghamton
A tractor-trailer hauling out-of-town household garbage overturned, dumping its foul-smelling load just off Route 17 in Johnson City.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday on the Exit 71 off-ramp from the eastbound lanes of the expressway.
Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said he believed the driver of the truck was injured in the crash. He did not know the extent of his injuries or where he was treated.
Dodge said the state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene to oversee the cleanup of the garbage as well as an oil spill.
A heavy-duty tow truck hauled away the cab from the crash scene. Markings on the cab indicated the vehicle was operated by Colucci Trucking, which is based in Rome, New York.
Don Oralls Garage of Kirkwood provided equipment and workers to deal with the trash that spilled off the roadway.
The exit was closed for several hours after the crash.
A virtually identical rollover incident happened on the same exit ramp involving a truck operated by the same company about three years ago.
That crash occurred on November 5, 2020 - which also happened to be a Thursday.
VIDEO: A view of the messy scene after a trash-hauling tractor-trailer crashed as it exited Route 17 at Exit 71 in Johnson City.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport
Gallery Credit: Stacker