Residents of the Binghamton area have been visiting the statue honoring Rod Serling 50 years after The Twilight Zone creator died.

The six-foot statue in Recreation Park on the city's West Side was unveiled last September. It stands in the southeast section of the park, just a short distance from Serling's childhood home on Bennett Avenue.

The Rod Serling statue in Recreation Park in Binghamton on June 26, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The Rod Serling statue in Recreation Park in Binghamton on June 26, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Although Serling was born in Syracuse, he considered Binghamton to be his hometown.

The legendary television writer and producer died at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester on June 28, 1975. He was 50 years old.

A glimpse of the Serling statue as seen through the opening of a slightly-opened door, unlocked "with the key of imagination." (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A glimpse of the Serling statue as seen through a slightly-opened door, unlocked "with the key of imagination." (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Serling had undergone heart surgery two days before his death.

At the time of his death, he was residing in Seneca County. He made frequent visits to Binghamton to speak at various events.

A copy of Anne Serling's book about her dad at the base of the Binghamton statue honoring him. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A copy of Anne Serling's book about her dad at the base of the Binghamton statue honoring him. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

In her book "As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling," his daughter Anne recalled that she last saw her father in the Rochester hospital, three days before he died.

Anne wrote: "He was just fifty years old, I barely twenty."

In the book, Anne Serling observed that "driving back to his hometown was a pilgrimimage my dad took every summer until his death. I recognized that these visits re-centered my dad."

Rod Serling fans will gather again in Binghamton in a few months for the annual SerlingFest. It will be held from September 19 to 21.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: We returned to Recreation Park to remember the place that inspired much of what Rod Serling brought the world in The Twilight Zone.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss