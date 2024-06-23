Local Restaurant Placed On The New York Historic Preservation Registry

A local, popular Italian restaurant has had an important honor bestowed upon it.

According to New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, the Little Venice Restaurant on Chenango Street, Binghamton, has been placed on the NYS Historic Business Preservation Registry.

To be considered for the registry administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, a business must have been in operation for at least 50 years, and nominated by a state-elected official.

The release from Assemblywoman Lupardo's office noted the history of the Little Venice Restaurant includes having first opened in a converted house on Court Street in 1946.

The restaurant has been at the current 111 Chenango Street, Binghamton location since 1969, owned and operated by Romeo and Bernadette Lisio, along with children Piero Lisio and Gina Minichino.

I was thrilled to nominate Little Venice for this prestigious designation. As Binghamton’s oldest Italian eatery, this designation serves as a long overdue recognition of their sustained contribution to the community and impact on local culture and history. Being placed on the Historic Business Registry underscores how valuable the restaurant really is to our community. - New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo

Part of what makes the Little Venice Restaurant so unique and popular includes, but is not limited to, the original sweet tomato sauce, hot pies, and meat logs, in addition to featuring over 150 original signed paintings from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries on display at the restaurant, curated by Rocco “Rocky” Carulli.

We would like to thank Assemblywoman Lupardo for this great honor. We would also like to thank our loyal patrons for all their support. Being a part of the Binghamton small business community for 78 years is something we are truly proud of. - Piero Lisio, Little Venice Restaurant co-owner

