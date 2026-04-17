City officials are working to finalize the details of the planned project to tear down the closed State Street parking ramp in downtown Binghamton.

The deteriorating 12-level structure was shut down January 5, more than a half-century after it opened.

Mayor Jared Kraham said the city is developing a demolition design plan with representatives of Gorick Construction, the apparent low bidder for the job.

Piles of garbage filled sections of the closed State Street parking garage on April 17, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Piles of garbage filled sections of the closed State Street parking garage on April 17, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Kraham told WNBF News while the contract has yet to be awarded, city officials will be working with the company over the next several weeks.

The mayor noted the project will be more complicated than the demolitions of two other downtown parking garages because this structure has four underground levels. The work will reach 30 feet below the street surface.

The timetable for the demolition remains uncertain. Kraham said the city may do some environmental survey work site after the structure has been taken down to support future development at the site.

A hole in the concrete on Commercial Alley next to the State Street garage posed a potential hazard to people and pets on April 17, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A hole in the concrete on Commercial Alley next to the State Street garage posed a potential hazard to people and pets on April 17, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Since the State Street garage was closed, sections of the structure have been filled with trash and marred by spray-painted graffiti.

At least two holes have opened up in the concrete next to the garage along Commercial Alley and State Street. The hazardous conditions were reported to Binghamton police.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A visit to the closed State Street parking garage on April 17, 2026.

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Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

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