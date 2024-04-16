Binghamton New York Drug Raid: Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl Bust

According to the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, members executed a search warrant on April 11, 2024, at a basement apartment at 546 State Street, Binghamton.

During the search, the Task Force reports that they located approximately 1.15 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of cocaine, 25 Suboxone sublingual films, $1,523 in suspected drug proceeds, and items used for weighing and packaging narcotics.

A physical struggle ensued when a suspect, Charles Bateman would not comply with police, leading to one police officer becoming injured.

The investigation resulted in several arrests, including Bateman, Elyis Ellsworth, David Walker, and Tawanna Platt. All four suspects were transported to the Binghamton Police Department.

According to the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force news release:

Charles Bateman was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (1 count)

Assault in the 2nd degree (1 count)

Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree (1 count)

Resisting Arrest (1 count)

Criminally Using drug paraphernalia (2 counts)

Elyis Ellsworth was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance degree (1 count)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (1 count)

David Walker was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance degree (1 count)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (1 count)

Tawanna Platt was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance degree (1 count)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (1 count)

