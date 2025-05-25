On May 20th (2025), the start of Phase 2 for downtown arts district streetscape improvements focusing on Henry Street, Water Street, and Washington Street was announced by the City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

Work began this week on the project, including new street lights, pedestrian and traffic signals, wider sidewalks for outdoor dining, safer pedestrian crossings, street trees and landscaping, underground utility upgrades, and new pavement. In addition, Washington Street will have a raised crosswalk for pedestrian safety around the Broome County Forum Theater.

Binghamton’s arts community has long drawn thousands of visitors to our downtown, helping make the City a vibrant place to live, work, and visit. These streetscape upgrades will enhance the heart of our arts district — home to The Forum and popular restaurants — making it more walkable, welcoming, and revitalized to support the arts events and small businesses that make downtown special. - City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham

The bulk of construction will be completed this fall. Final paving and landscaping are scheduled for completion in the Spring of 2026. Businesses in the area will be open and accessible.

Phase II Arts District photo provided by the Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham loading...

During the construction of the project, Mayor Kraham's announcement noted that there will be temporary street closures on Washington and Henry Streets. Also, Washington Street will be closed to one lane of traffic for extended periods during construction.

The cost of the project is $5 million, supported by a $1 million grant from Empire State Development’s Greater Binghamton Fund.

