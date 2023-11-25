Binghamton Emergency Response Prompted by State Police Dive Team
An apparent case of miscommunication prompted Binghamton police and fire units to race to check out a report of a person in need of help in the Susquehanna River.
The false alarm occurred early this week. Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the Tompkins Street bridge just before 3 p.m. Monday for a possible river rescue.
Someone had spotted a person in the water near the bridge south of Court Street.
The emergency responders were advised that New York State Police had planned to conduct a diving operation in the area.
Shortly after the police and fire units arrived at the bridge, a diver surfaced and assured everyone that he was fine.
Members of the state police detail working in the river didn't have much to say when they encountered a reporter.
The following day, the state police posted a bit of information and a few pictures online about the Binghamton operation.
A social media post noted the underwater recovery team "is prepared for anything!"
The agency stated the unit conducted dive operations in the Susquehanna "with a frigid water temperature of 46 degrees!"
VIDEO: Emergency personnel on the Tompkins Street bridge on November 13, 2023.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus
LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Gallery Credit: Stacker