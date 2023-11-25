Binghamton Emergency Response Prompted by State Police Dive Team

An apparent case of miscommunication prompted Binghamton police and fire units to race to check out a report of a person in need of help in the Susquehanna River.

The false alarm occurred early this week. Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the Tompkins Street bridge just before 3 p.m. Monday for a possible river rescue.

Binghamton police and fire personnel on the Tompkins Street bridge on November 13, 2023. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Binghamton police and fire personnel on the Tompkins Street bridge on November 13, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Someone had spotted a person in the water near the bridge south of Court Street.

The emergency responders were advised that New York State Police had planned to conduct a diving operation in the area.

Binghamton Fire Department units, including a boat, were sent to the Tompkins Street bridge on November 13, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Binghamton Fire Department units, including a boat, were sent to the Tompkins Street bridge on November 13, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Shortly after the police and fire units arrived at the bridge, a diver surfaced and assured everyone that he was fine.

Members of the state police detail working in the river didn't have much to say when they encountered a reporter.

A New York State Police diver at work on the Susquehanna River in Binghamton. Photo: @nyspolice via x.com A New York State Police diver at work on the Susquehanna River in Binghamton. (Photo: @nyspolice via x.com) loading...

The following day, the state police posted a bit of information and a few pictures online about the Binghamton operation.

A social media post noted the underwater recovery team "is prepared for anything!"

State police underwater recovery team members in Binghamton on November 14, 2023. Photo: @nyspolice via x.com State police underwater recovery team members in Binghamton on November 14, 2023. (Photo: @nyspolice via x.com) loading...

The agency stated the unit conducted dive operations in the Susquehanna "with a frigid water temperature of 46 degrees!"

VIDEO: Emergency personnel on the Tompkins Street bridge on November 13, 2023.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker