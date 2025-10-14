NYSEG Posts New Warning Signs at Binghamton Electrocution Site
Several additional signs alerting trespassers to a potentially deadly location have been posted around the area where a Binghamton man was electrocuted.
Police Friday afternoon said 39-year-old Brent Fallon remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He sustained second- and third-degree burns to most of his body when he came into contact with energized equipment at a NYSEG facility.
The incident occurred Monday at the utility's Ansco substation on Charles Street in Binghamton's First Ward.
Fallon's clothing was on fire when the first emergency responders arrived on the scene. Firefighters and medics waited until NYSEG workers deenergized the substation.
Copper is said to have been stolen from the substation prior to the electrocution incident, although it appeared a police report had not been made.
There were a few old warning signs on the fence surrounding the installation before Fallon entered the substation.
Since the incident, several new "WARNING" and "DANGER" signs have been installed alerting people to the danger posed by high voltage at the site.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: What we observed when we returned to the scene on October 9, 2025.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The emergency response at the Ansco substation on October 6, 2025.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz