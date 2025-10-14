Several additional signs alerting trespassers to a potentially deadly location have been posted around the area where a Binghamton man was electrocuted.

Police Friday afternoon said 39-year-old Brent Fallon remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He sustained second- and third-degree burns to most of his body when he came into contact with energized equipment at a NYSEG facility.

The incident occurred Monday at the utility's Ansco substation on Charles Street in Binghamton's First Ward.

Firefighters and medics assisting a badly-burned man at a NYSEG substation in Binghamton's First Ward on October 6, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Firefighters and medics assisting a badly-burned man at a NYSEG substation in Binghamton's First Ward on October 6, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Fallon's clothing was on fire when the first emergency responders arrived on the scene. Firefighters and medics waited until NYSEG workers deenergized the substation.

Copper is said to have been stolen from the substation prior to the electrocution incident, although it appeared a police report had not been made.

A faded "Danger" sign at NYSEG's Ansco substation on October 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A faded "Danger" sign at NYSEG's Ansco substation on October 7, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

There were a few old warning signs on the fence surrounding the installation before Fallon entered the substation.

Since the incident, several new "WARNING" and "DANGER" signs have been installed alerting people to the danger posed by high voltage at the site.

A new "No Trespassing" sign at the NYSEG substation on Charles Street on October 9, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A new "No Trespassing" sign at the NYSEG substation on Charles Street on October 9, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: What we observed when we returned to the scene on October 9, 2025.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The emergency response at the Ansco substation on October 6, 2025.

