Binghamton Police Wake Dozing Driver, Find Loaded Gun and Drugs
An Endicott man faces a dozen felony charges after a Binghamton police officer spotted him on State Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car.
Authorities said 20-year-old Lavar McDaniel was arrested after the officer was able to wake him and speak with him. The vehicle had been stationary but running near the intersection of State Street and Dennison Avenue on the city's East Side around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Police learned McDaniel was wanted on a Broome County court arrest warrant for a felony probation violation.
A search of the car turned up a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun and various illegal drugs. Police seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone pills and methamphetamine. About $500 in cash also was found in the vehicle. Investigators also confiscated items used to weigh and package narcotics.
McDaniel was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He also was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.
McDaniel was held at Binghamton police headquarters until he was arraigned in city court. He was ordered held at Broome County Jail.
Binghamton police officers were assisted by members of the Broome County Special Investigations Task Force.
