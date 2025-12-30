One of the owners of a blighted downtown Binghamton building has been convicted of several dozen misdemeanor code violations in a criminal trial.

The case involved an apartment house at 263 Washington Street. The building has been vacant for more than a decade.

Protective fencing was installed around the abandoned apartment house at 263 Washington Street last summer. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Protective fencing was installed around the abandoned apartment house at 263 Washington Street last summer. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Years ago, state officials described the abandoned structure as a "well-known eyesore."

According to a news release issued by the mayor's office Tuesday, Philip Costa of Wallkill was found guilty in Binghamton City Court last month of 50 code-related violations. Judge Daniel Seiden rendered the verdict.

Costa is scheduled to be sentenced January 14.

A man was observed removing a large decorative piece of carved wood from the building at 263 Washington Street on November 13, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A man was observed removing a large decorative piece of carved wood from the building at 263 Washington Street on November 13, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

A warrant has been issued for a second owner - Kevin Findley - whose last known address was in Binghamton.

Costa, Findley and Philmar Holdings LLC of New Paltz were cited by the city code enforcement department for violations of the state property maintenance code.

Philmar Holdings acquired the property for $57,500 in December 2009.

Bricks were strewn along the front steps of the Kenmore Building at 263 Washington Street on May 21, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Bricks were strewn along the front steps of the Kenmore Building at 263 Washington Street on May 21, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

In a statement, Mayor Jared Kraham said the conviction represented "an unprecedented win" for the city in its "years-long battle against one of Binghamton's biggest eyesores."

According to the City Hall news release, the code violation charges date back to late 2023. They involved several areas of collapsing masonry and falling bricks along with damaged sections of the roof and gutters.

The Washington Street property has been listed for sale with a reduced asking price of $269,000.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A report from 263 Washington Street on November 13, 2025.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

