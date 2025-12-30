Binghamton Property Owner Convicted of 50 Code Violations
One of the owners of a blighted downtown Binghamton building has been convicted of several dozen misdemeanor code violations in a criminal trial.
The case involved an apartment house at 263 Washington Street. The building has been vacant for more than a decade.
Years ago, state officials described the abandoned structure as a "well-known eyesore."
According to a news release issued by the mayor's office Tuesday, Philip Costa of Wallkill was found guilty in Binghamton City Court last month of 50 code-related violations. Judge Daniel Seiden rendered the verdict.
Costa is scheduled to be sentenced January 14.
A warrant has been issued for a second owner - Kevin Findley - whose last known address was in Binghamton.
Costa, Findley and Philmar Holdings LLC of New Paltz were cited by the city code enforcement department for violations of the state property maintenance code.
Philmar Holdings acquired the property for $57,500 in December 2009.
In a statement, Mayor Jared Kraham said the conviction represented "an unprecedented win" for the city in its "years-long battle against one of Binghamton's biggest eyesores."
According to the City Hall news release, the code violation charges date back to late 2023. They involved several areas of collapsing masonry and falling bricks along with damaged sections of the roof and gutters.
The Washington Street property has been listed for sale with a reduced asking price of $269,000.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A report from 263 Washington Street on November 13, 2025.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: 14 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine