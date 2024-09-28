First Binghamton-Area O’Reilly Auto Parts Store to Open Soon
Construction is nearing completion on the Southern Tier's first O'Reilly Auto Parts store.
The national chain, which operates more than 6,000 locations across the United States is preparing to open a store on East Main Street in Endicott.
O'Reilly acquired the two-acre site between Garfield and Grant avenues last December for $695,000.
Workers began building the 15,300-square-foot store last March. It will be located one block east of Union-Endicott High School.
The parking lot in front and on one side of the building was paved and striped this month. Construction work is expected to be finished in early October.
O'Reilly Auto Parts is advertising for a store manager for the Endicott location. The company also is seeking workers for a range of other position.
The company has not announced an opening date for the store but operations are expected to start sometime in November.
According to the O'Reilly Auto Parts website, the company now has 39 stores in New York and 47 in Pennsylvania.
