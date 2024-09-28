First Binghamton-Area O’Reilly Auto Parts Store to Open Soon

Construction is nearing completion on the Southern Tier's first O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

The national chain, which operates more than 6,000 locations across the United States is preparing to open a store on East Main Street in Endicott.

O'Reilly acquired the two-acre site between Garfield and Grant avenues last December for $695,000.

Work underway at the O'Reilly store site on East Main Street on March 25, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: Work underway at the O'Reilly store site on East Main Street on March 25, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Workers began building the 15,300-square-foot store last March. It will be located one block east of Union-Endicott High School.

The parking lot in front and on one side of the building was paved and striped this month. Construction work is expected to be finished in early October.

Construction workers inside the future O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Endicott on September 26, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Construction workers inside the future O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Endicott on September 26, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

O'Reilly Auto Parts is advertising for a store manager for the Endicott location. The company also is seeking workers for a range of other position.

The company has not announced an opening date for the store but operations are expected to start sometime in November.

According to the O'Reilly Auto Parts website, the company now has 39 stores in New York and 47 in Pennsylvania.

A view of the west side of the new Endicott O'Reilly Auto Parts store on September 26, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A view of the west side of the new Endicott O'Reilly Auto Parts store on September 26, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

