Another Beloved Southern Tier Grocery Store to Close

A family-operated grocery store in the Southern Tier that's been in operation for nearly a century will be going out of business in a few weeks.

Ted Clark's Busy Market in Tioga County has announced it plans to close its doors at the end of the month.

The store on Broad Street in the village of Waverly has served the community for more than 92 years.

Tim Clark owns the market with Kathy Clark-Mourhess, his sister, and Andy Forrest, the store manager.

Clark said the 45 full- and part-time employees of the business were advised of the impending closing last Thursday.

The 78-year-old Clark told WNBF News the business had been struggling to deal with rising overall costs in recent years. He said "it's payroll, utilities, it's everything." He said "it's not political," despite the comments some people are making.

February 29 is expected to be the last day of operation for the store.

Since the announcement of the plan to shut down, Clark said the place has been "very, very, very busy." He said it's been challenging keeping the store stocked because of the sudden spike in business.

The family is putting the Waverly property on the market and it's possible a grocery store or some other business will set up operations at the site in the future.

