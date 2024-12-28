According to a news release on Wednesday, December 19th, a 20-acre site at the Broome Corporate Park is about to be purchased by Old Dominion Freight Line, which is a national freight company.

The company is planning to construct a state-of-the-art cross-dock logistics facility at the site in an area that has been vacant since the Broome Corporate Park opened in 1984.

It’s exciting to see long-vacant land in the Broome County Corporate Park being transformed into an opportunity for economic growth and job creation. We look forward to welcoming Old Dominion Freight Line to Broome County and seeing the positive impact this will bring to our community. - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

The announcement notes that the new development will support economic growth and job creation in the Southern Tier of New York. Plans by Old Dominion Freight Line include building a 32,000 to 35,000-square-foot cross-dock facility, with an expectation of creating around 50 new jobs.

Rezoning and site plan approval processes have already been completed with the Town of Conklin. Old Dominion Freight Line operates a network of cross-dock facilities across the country, ensuring seamless logistics solutions for businesses of all sizes.

We are thrilled to see Old Dominion Freight Line investing in our region. This development not only enhances logistics capabilities but also strengthens the economic vitality of Broome County. The addition of ODFL to our community is a testament to the confidence in our area as a hub for business growth. - Stacey Duncan, CEO of the Leadership Alliance

The announcement added that this project will mark one of the final remaining sites at the park to undergo development at the Broome Corporate Park in Conklin.

