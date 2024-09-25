Work Starts for Apartments at Old JC Philadelphia Sales Site
Crews are busy at the Johnson City site of a planned apartment complex where a Philadelphia Sales department store operated for decades.
Regan Development Corporation of Westchester County has been awarded $9.7 million in state funding to help finance the project at 333 Grand Avenue.
The company acquired the four-acre site from the village of Johnson City last November for $1.1 million.
Regan's project calls for the construction of 72 residential units. The "Homesteads on Grand" development is to include one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The complex also will have 6,200-square-feet of commercial space.
Tim Browne, who is the project superintendent for U.W. Marx Construction Company, said work began at the site on Tuesday.
Browne told WNBF News that the first phase will involve remedial work required as part of the state's brownfield cleanup program. Excavation operations are being handled by Gorick Construction.
Gabe Regan of Regan Development said he was pleased that work at the site is underway. He said he expected to project could be completed by January or February 2026.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has developed a draft remedial plan for the site, which had been used by a foundry until 1968 and Philadelphia Sales until 2008.
The agency will accept written comments on the proposed cleanup work through November 1.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: Watch the activity that was underway at the 333 Grand Avenue site on September 20, 2024.
