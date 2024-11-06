Tucked away in the southeast corner of Broome County, New York, you'll find the charming town of Windsor. This community has a rich history spanning over two centuries, starting from its early days as Indian Territory to becoming one of the oldest towns in the county.

Windsor's story is filled with tales of brave settlers, Revolutionary War heroes, and even a period as the buggy whip manufacturing capital of New York State.

Roots of Windsor: Early Settlement and Formation

Back in 1807, just a year after Broome County was established, Windsor broke off from the larger town of Chenango. The town has seen its fair share of changes over the years, with the birth of the Village of Windsor marking a significant milestone in its history.

Revolutionary Beginnings: Windsor's Pioneering Settlers

Early settlers in Windsor were a mix of Revolutionary War veterans and pioneers looking to start a new life in upstate New York. Notable figures, like soldier John Doolittle, left their mark by building the town's first log cabin. The community's graveyards hold the remains of these early settlers, connecting Windsor to its historical roots.

Industrial Innovation: The Buggy Whip Manufacturing Era

During the late 1890s, Windsor made a name for itself as a hub for buggy whip manufacturing with three dedicated factories. One of these factories has been transformed into an art gallery at the heart of the village square.

Architectural Treasures and Historical Landmarks

Windsor's landscape is scattered with historic homes and landmarks that tell stories of eras gone by. From the Windsor Hotel to the Knox Cemetery where Revolutionary War veteran Captain James Knox is laid to rest, the town's architectural heritage is a living testament to its past.

Preserving Windsor's Legacy

Efforts to preserve Windsor's history include compiling historical essays and vintage postcards for a glimpse into its past. The Windsor Historical Panels provide residents and visitors a way to explore the town's founding, families, and industrial milestones.

Embracing the Past and Future

While Windsor looks towards the future, it remains dedicated to honoring its past. Whether celebrating its founders or showcasing its architectural wonders, the town carries on the spirit of community, innovation, and resilience that has defined it for generations.

