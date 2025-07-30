A shooting at the Wegmans warehouse on Brooks Avenue in Rochester rocked the community this past Saturday afternoon.

The incident tragically ended with the death of 25-year-old employee J’Mere Ridley-Smith. According to reports, the shooting happened inside the cooler area of the warehouse, where emergency responders tried to save J’Mere but sadly couldn’t.

Produce Shortages Hit Wegmans Stores

In the wake of this tragedy, several news outlets are reporting that Wegmans has stated that produce availability at several of their stores will be limited until midweek. The news outlets state that the company attributes this to circumstances at its warehouse, meaning the supply chain has been disrupted due to the incident. So if you’ve noticed a thinner produce section on your next shopping trip, this is why.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Kyshonn Green, an employee, in connection with the shooting. He was apprehended far from Rochester- in Knoxville, Tennessee. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No Connection to Other Warehouse Shooting

It’s important to note that the Gates police have clarified this shooting appears unrelated to a separate fatal shooting that took place earlier at an Amazon warehouse in the same town. The two incidents are separate tragedies with no known connection.

Get our free mobile app

What We Know

While details remain limited, police say the shooting happened inside the cooler section, and despite life-saving efforts, J’Mere Ridley-Smith passed away at the scene. The community is left grappling with this loss while Wegmans works to get things back to normal. For now, produce shortages remain in effect, but stores expect to restock by midweek.

What to Expect When Shopping at a Wegmans...