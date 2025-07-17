The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Jordan Charles, a man wanted on multiple charges including burglary in the second degree, petit larceny, and a Johnson City Police Department warrant for tampering with physical evidence.

Officials say Charles is known to frequent the Old Route 17 area in Deposit, New York, and they’re urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

Description and Last Known Details

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Charles is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and the most recent photo of him was taken on May 3, 2025.

How to Submit a Tip Anonymously

Authorities stress that all tips will remain confidential, and there are several ways for the public to help. If you have information, you can submit a tip through the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website at https://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

You can also reach out by phone:

Tip Line: (607) 778-1196

Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933

The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the community’s help in locating Charles and encourages anyone with even minor information to come forward.

Featured Warrant Issued July 16, 2025

Jordan Charles remains one of Broome County’s Featured Warrants for the week of July 16, and officials are hopeful that public cooperation will help bring him into custody safely and quickly.

