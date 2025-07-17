Broome County Man Wanted for Burglary and Evidence Tampering
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Jordan Charles, a man wanted on multiple charges including burglary in the second degree, petit larceny, and a Johnson City Police Department warrant for tampering with physical evidence.
Officials say Charles is known to frequent the Old Route 17 area in Deposit, New York, and they’re urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.
Description and Last Known Details
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Charles is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and the most recent photo of him was taken on May 3, 2025.
READ MORE: New York Law Schools Awarded Grants to Fight for Veterans Rights
How to Submit a Tip Anonymously
Authorities stress that all tips will remain confidential, and there are several ways for the public to help. If you have information, you can submit a tip through the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website at https://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants
You can also reach out by phone:
- Tip Line: (607) 778-1196
- Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933
The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the community’s help in locating Charles and encourages anyone with even minor information to come forward.
Featured Warrant Issued July 16, 2025
Jordan Charles remains one of Broome County’s Featured Warrants for the week of July 16, and officials are hopeful that public cooperation will help bring him into custody safely and quickly.
Binghamton’s Unsolved Cases: Seeking Justice and Closure
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
The Five Farmers Markets of Broome County
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor