If grocery prices have been giving you sticker shock lately, you’re not alone. Families across New York are still feeling the squeeze every time they hit the checkout line. But this year, Walmart is hoping to take a little pressure off your holiday budget with the return of its under-$40 Thanksgiving meal deal, feeding ten people for less than $4 per person.

A Full Thanksgiving Spread for Less

The meal basket includes over 20 popular items, from national brands like Butterball and Stove Top to Walmart’s own Great Value staples. There’s a 13.5-pound Butterball turkey priced at 97 cents a pound, Walmart’s lowest price since 2019, plus stuffing, rolls, potatoes, gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, carrots, cranberries, and everything you need to bake a pumpkin pie.

Walmart Says It’s About Saving Time and Money

“We know every dollar and every minute counts,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity, or tradition.” That message hits home for many in New York where families are stretching paychecks to cover the basics. Walmart’s one click Thanksgiving Meal Basket offers a shortcut: you can order it online, pick it up curbside, or have it delivered right to your door.

READ MORE: Two Upstate NY Towns Named Best In U.S. For Thanksgiving

New Meal Options for Every Table

This year, Walmart’s expanding the menu. In addition to its traditional Thanksgiving basket, there are now new one-click meal kits designed for different diets and family preferences:

A gluten-free Thanksgiving basket for those avoiding wheat, a “balanced” meal with higher-protein swaps like cauliflower mashed potatoes and Goodles mac & cheese, and even a Prime Rib holiday basket featuring Angus beef, salad, potatoes, and wine. Each option is available now through December 25, and first-time Walmart Pickup & Delivery customers get free express delivery.

A Chance to Give Back While You Shop

In true holiday spirit, Walmart is again partnering with The Salvation Army to help families in need. When shopping your meal basket online, you can add a donation at checkout to provide a warm meal to someone else in your community, a simple gesture that can make a big difference, especially this year.

Get our free mobile app

Thanksgiving Made a Little Easier for New Yorkers

Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to break the bank. Walmart’s $40 meal deal brings back a little comfort, proof that a big holiday meal doesn’t always need a big budget. So grab your turkey, your pie crust, and your favorite people. The holiday is about to feel a lot more doable this year.

5 Major Retailers in New York Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving These five major retailers in New York State have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.