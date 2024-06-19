New York State Strolls Into the Top 5 Safest States for Pedestrians

Hey there, fellow New Yorkers! Let's give a big round of applause to our state for landing a sweet spot as the 5th safest state for pedestrians. Thanks to a study by Cttrialfirm.com, we now know that New York is doing a great job at keeping our walkers safe while they hit the streets.

Massachusetts stole the show by nabbing the title of the safest state for pedestrians with an impressive low fatality rate of 8.50 deaths per 100,000 residents. But, we’re holding our own at number 5 with a only 10.13 deaths per 100,000.

It's pretty cool to see states like Minnesota and New Hampshire right on our heels as the 2nd and 3rd safest states. And on the other end of the spectrum, poor Mississippi is giving us the heebie-jeebies with a death rate of 33.40 per 100,000. Yikes!

The study highlighted how New York's got its act together when it comes to pedestrian safety. Our pedestrian-friendly planning and top-notch transportation networks are definitely not going unnoticed.

While we take a moment to pat ourselves on the back for ranking in the top 5, we also know there's more work to be done. By focusing on things like urban planning, keeping those transportation networks A+ and continuing those safety campaigns, we can make New York even safer for all us walkers.

So, shoutout to New York for strutting its stuff as one of the safest states for pedestrians. It's time to lace up those walking shoes, hit the sidewalks, and keep strolling safely through the Empire State.

