I was helping my daughter move and I noticed all the old cords and iPods sitting in her room. You know, the ones she keeps just in case but haven’t touched in years? There is a term for that and it's called "tech junk.," which means she is a tech hoarder.

New York is Notorious for Hoarding Old Tech

According to Secure Data, New York is 15th in the nation for tech hoarding. Residents of the Empire State are holding on to their old gadgets more than most, with a stash of outdated tech that could rival any junk drawer.

Digital Cameras: A New York Favorite

If you live in New York, you’re likely to be hoarding one kind of tech and that’s digital cameras. Many people might toss out their old cameras when they upgrade to their smartphones, not New Yorkers.

It’s probably because of the memories tied to those cameras, or the camera just feels like a piece of history. Either way, it’s a trend that stands out more in the Empire State than anywhere else.

Charging Cables: The Undisputed Winner

If there’s one thing New Yorkers can’t seem to get rid of, it’s charging cables. Over 90% of people surveyed admitted to hoarding them, ranking us 10th in the U.S. for cable collection.

I think it's the "you never know when you’ll need one" train of thought. Our cables are like socks, where you always seem to end up with a bunch of extras that you can’t quite explain.

Why Do We Hoard All This Tech Stuff?

It’s hard to say why we hang on to tech junk. Maybe it's the memories attached to our first digital camera or we just like knowing that we have a backup charger for every gadget we’ve ever owned. New Yorkers seem to be holding on to our old tech like it's gold.

What Can You Do About It?

So, what do we do about it? Maybe it’s time to sort through the pile of old gadgets, cables, and cameras and see what we really need. If you’re feeling brave, think about donating or recycling those items that have been collecting dust.

You could always keep them just in case that digital camera or iPod comes back in style. After all, denim on denim has made a comeback in 2025. To see the states with the most hoarders and what they hoard, go here.

