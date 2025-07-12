The Queen of American Lakes just added another jewel to her already impressive crown.

Lake George, a favorite getaway tucked in the Adirondacks, has officially been named the third-best lake in the entire country by USA Today’s 10Best. That’s a big deal. Even bigger? It wasn’t the only New York lake to make the cut. Lake Erie and Lake Champlain also landed spots on this prestigious list, giving Upstate New York some serious shoreline bragging rights. Let’s take a look at why each of these lakes is turning heads.

Lake George: A Crown Jewel in the Adirondacks

They don’t call it “The Queen of American Lakes” for nothing. Lake George earned that title way back in the late 1800s when a book hyping up the area turned it into the it spot for travelers looking for natural beauty and peaceful feeling. Not much has changed except now it’s also home to award-winning restaurants, scenic cruises, and one of the cleanest lakes in the country.

Even Thomas Jefferson was blown away by it. He once wrote, “Lake George is without comparison, the most beautiful water I ever saw.” That was in 1791. Clearly, it’s been impressing folks for a long time.

Today, Lake George is home to Million Dollar Beach (yes, it’s just as fancy as it sounds), and it continues to attract both luxury-seeking travelers and down-to-earth nature lovers. According to 10Best, it’s a place where you can admire grand mansions along Millionaires’ Row one minute and jump into a kayak or parasail the next.

Lake Erie: Big Adventures on a Great Lake

Lake Erie might’ve dropped a few spots from last year’s No. 1 ranking, but don’t count it out. It still racked up three major awards in 10Best’s 2025 rankings: 6th-best lake overall, 7th-best lake for water sports, and 10th-best lake for swimming. Pretty impressive for a lake that touches five regions, including New York’s own Buffalo.

Lake Erie is the warmest and shallowest of the Great Lakes, which makes it extra appealing for summer fun. Think fishing, diving, boating, paddleboarding, you name it. 10Best even called it “a paradise for fishing,” loaded with bass, salmon, and trout. And for the underwater explorers out there, it’s packed with shipwrecks to dive into, literally.

Lake Champlain: New York’s Scenic Secret Is Out

Lake Champlain might be the most underrated gem on the list, but that’s starting to change. This long, scenic lake hugs the border between New York and Vermont and even dips into Quebec, and it’s having a serious glow up. Recently, Fishingbooker.com named it one of the best fishing lakes in the country. Now, 10Best has added to its accolades, ranking it as the ninth-best lake in America.

So what makes it special? It’s peaceful. It’s picturesque. And it’s perfect for nature lovers. 10Best points out that Champlain offers “a wealth of parks and islands” just waiting to be explored.

So if you're planning a summer escape, you don’t need to look far. Just head north and let the lakes do the rest!

