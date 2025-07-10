Imagine this: you're seated at a table, the sun’s rays glinting off rushing water, and a plate of locally inspired cuisine in front of you.

That's what you'll get at Top of the Falls, the only restaurant inside Niagara Falls State Park and now officially one of the best waterfront restaurants in the United States.

National Recognition for a Local Favorite

USA Today readers recently voted Top of the Falls the #5 waterfront restaurant in the United States, and honestly, if you've ever been, it's easy to see why. Perched on Goat Island, the restaurant delivers front-row views of Horseshoe Falls, one of the most breathtaking natural sights in the world.

Views You Can’t Beat

Floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor dining deck offer a panoramic perspective of Terrapin Point, where over 681,000 gallons of water per second cascade down the Niagara River. It’s a sensory experience like no other. You’re not just dining, you’re witnessing one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows.

Food That’s Fresh and Full of Local Flavor

The menu sticks to American classics, think burgers, salads, and sandwiches, but with an upstate New York twist. Thanks to a partnership with the Taste NY program, many ingredients are locally sourced. And don't skip dessert: the loganberry crème brûlée is a sweet shoutout to a much-loved Western New York flavor.

Come Hungry, Leave Inspired

Top of the Falls is a seasonal spot, open from May through September, making it the perfect warm-weather destination for visitors and locals alike. Whether you’re wrapping up a day of sightseeing or just looking to take a road trip and grab lunch with a view, this place has a way of making a meal feel magical.

Your Next Favorite Summer Tradition?

If you're planning a visit to Niagara Falls, or even if you're a New Yorker looking for a day trip, make Top of the Falls part of your adventure. Come for the views, stay for the food, and leave with memories as unforgettable as the falls themselves.

