The Top Ten Things Food Banks Want, But Won’t Ask For
October 28-November 4 marks the return of a very special yearly tradition: The Food-a-Bago food drive to benefit Broome County CHOW.
Food-a-Bago is held in the parking lot of Weis Markets, 1290 Upper Front Street in Binghamton, and the radio stations of Townsquare Media Binghamton (98.1 The Hawk, 99.1 The Whale, 1290 WBNF, and Kiss 104.1) invite the community to help bulk up the CHOW warehouse with non-perishable foods so that not a single person Broome County has to worry about finding a way to provide a meal to their family during the upcoming winter season.
Did you know that some things are in higher demand at food banks than others? These items aren't generally considered to be essentials so they aren't typically things that pantry staff asks the public for but they are things staff secretly wish for. A survey on Reddit asked volunteers what things people who visit their food bank would most appreciate receiving and these were the top ten answers.
- 1
Spices
Think about it- people who rely on help from a food bank eat a lot of canned food, rice, oatmeal, white bread and such. But just like you and me, they love spices. Looking for an idea of what kind of spice you could donate? Salt and pepper would be great. But other popular spices are seasoned salt, chili powder, oregano, basil, and garlic salt.
- 2
Baby ToiletriesIf you've got a kid, you can probably figure out the type of things people are in need of. Think about how many diapers and wipes your little one goes through. Those are always appreciated. Also appreciated are baby formula, baby shampoo, baby soap, baby food and, bottles.
- 3
Feminine ProductsCan you imagine being worried about affording these? Pads, tampons, and panty liners are much appreciated.
- 4
ChocolateNo, chocolate isn't essential, but think about how nice it would be if you had nothing and then were surprised with a chocolate bar or brownie mix.
- 5
ToiletriesA lot of times food stamps won't cover things like toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and shampoo.
- 6
Canned Meat and JerkyFor people who might have trouble getting enough protein, these products pack them.
- 7
Crackers
Crackers last for months and virtually everyone likes to eat them.
- 8
Packets of Soup SeasoningAll it takes is a packet of soup seasoning mixed with some rice or beans, and a can of veggies and a whole meal has been made.
- 9
SocksFrom a former homeless person: “Socks mean the world to you. They keep you warm, make you feel like you have something new, and just comfort you."
- 10
Canned FruitFood banks get a lot of pineapple, but they really love when other kinds of fruit are donated.