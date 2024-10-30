The Top Ten Things Food Banks Want, But Won’t Ask For

October 28-November 4 marks the return of a very special yearly tradition: The Food-a-Bago food drive to benefit Broome County CHOW.

Food-a-Bago is held in the parking lot of Weis Markets, 1290 Upper Front Street in Binghamton, and the radio stations of Townsquare Media Binghamton (98.1 The Hawk, 99.1 The Whale, 1290 WBNF, and Kiss 104.1) invite the community to help bulk up the CHOW warehouse with non-perishable foods so that not a single person Broome County has to worry about finding a way to provide a meal to their family during the upcoming winter season.

Did you know that some things are in higher demand at food banks than others? These items aren't generally considered to be essentials so they aren't typically things that pantry staff asks the public for but they are things staff secretly wish for. A survey on Reddit asked volunteers what things people who visit their food bank would most appreciate receiving and these were the top ten answers.