Did Texas’ Governor Really Threaten a 100% Tariff on New Yorkers?
On the eve of one of the most watched mayoral elections in New York City’s history, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, took to social media and dropped a line that sounded like it came straight out of political satire. “After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100 % tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC.”
Here’s the kicker: states don’t have the power to impose tariffs on incoming residents. Under the U.S. Constitution, tariff-powers lie with the federal government. So when Abbott promised a “100% tariff,” it was less a practical policy and more political theater. The image it conjured, a moving truck from Fifth Avenue rolling into Dallas and being charged double at the toll booth, was absurd by design.
READ MORE: Did Former NY Governor Cuomo’s Daughters Break Election Law?
A Mix of Laughter, Criticism, and Confusion Follows Abbott’s Remark
Responses came fast. Some Texans treated the statement as a bit of swagger, a cheeky piece of state-branding. Others, especially critics, saw it as a distraction, even tone-deaf, given Texas’s own challenges. Meanwhile, commentators in New York and beyond raised eyebrows at the message: a state essentially telling outsiders to beware. For many, the line straddled the border between joke and provocation.
Beyond the punchline lies a genuine shift: Americans relocating from high cost or politically changing urban centers to other states in search of new opportunities or a different lifestyle. Texas has been part of that story. So has New York. In that context, Abbott’s splashy social-media quip did more than get laughs, it tapped into anxieties about changing demographics, regional identity, and who gets to call a place “home.” His “tariff” remark became symbol rather than substance.
What This “Tariff” Tale Really Says About Moving and Mindsets
If you’re a New Yorker eyeing Texas, or a Texan wondering who might be moving in next door, this whole episode offers a few takeaways: First, keep your sense of humor. Yes, the “tariff” comment was playful, but it also signals that relocation isn’t just about geography, it’s about culture. Second, when you move states you’re not just changing your ZIP code. You’re engaging in a new community with different rules, attitudes, and expectations. Finally, in politics and in life it often helps to know whether you’re buying into earnest policy or simply witnessing performative spectacle.
In the End, Just a Wink, a Laugh, and a Texas-Sized Punchline
So here’s how the scene slices: Someone hops out of their Manhattan loft, loads their instruments and books into a truck, drives toward Texas, and at the border finds… nothing. No booth, no toll, no 100%. But the joke sticks. The story circulates. The headline gets shared. And we’re left with a vivid image: a state that says, “We’re open for business, just bring your barbecue, your boots, and expect to chip in if you’re coming from Uptown.” With a wink, and maybe a tip of the hat.
