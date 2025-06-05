Once Memorial Day hits, summer fun kicks off, but so does something far more dangerous: the start of the "100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers. If you're a parent in New York, this time of year should put safety front and center, especially when your teen gets behind the wheel.

The Time Between Memorial Day and Labor Day Is the Riskiest

The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known for a spike in deadly crashes involving teens. With school out and more time spent driving to work, the beach, or friends' houses, teens are on the road more, and so are the risks. According to national and state data, crashes involving teen drivers jump significantly during these summer months.

What New York Parents Are Worried About Most

A new survey by Smart Start found that 71% of parents in New York and across the country say their biggest fear is their teen using a phone while driving. And it’s no wonder, distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes, and teens are especially vulnerable. That quick text or Snapchat reply could lead to lifelong consequences in the blink of an eye.

Drinking and Driving Is Still a Top Concern

The study also revealed that 57% of parents worry their teen will drive under the influence. Despite education efforts and increased awareness, the temptation to drink or use substances is still real for some teens, and even more dangerous when paired with inexperience on the road.

Legal Consequences Are Often Overlooked

Another eye-opening finding? 41% of parents fear their teen doesn’t fully grasp the legal consequences of reckless or unsafe driving. In New York, a teen caught driving under the influence or even texting behind the wheel could face steep fines, license suspension, or worse. Yet many young drivers don’t realize how serious these offenses are, or how quickly things can escalate.

Parents Are Feeling Unprepared, Too

It’s not just teens who need more education; more than 1 in 3 parents admitted they don’t feel fully equipped to talk to their kids about driving safety. And let’s be honest, these conversations can be awkward or even scary. But they’re also essential. Talking about real-life risks, sharing statistics, and setting firm rules could be what saves a life.

Let’s Make This Summer Safer for New York Teens

If you’re a parent of a teen driver, now’s the time to start those conversations, if you haven’t already. Talk about distractions, the dangers of driving under the influence, and the real-life consequences of unsafe driving. Encourage your teen to speak up if they feel unsafe in a car, whether they're driving or riding along.

