Something totally different is headed for Upstate New York, and baseball fans, even the ones who usually nap between innings, are going to want in on this.

A fast-paced, high-energy take on the sport is coming to NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse for two games only on September 11 and 12, 2026, and this is not your typical day at the ballpark.

Think Savannah Bananas, But Right Here at Home

If you’ve ever seen the Savannah Bananas online, you already know what kind of chaos is coming. They’re often called the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball because they're part athletic competition, part comedy show, and entirely unforgettable. The teams coming to Syracuse are part of that very same league, and they play with one mission: keep the crowd entertained from the first pitch to the final out. Even people who claim they “don’t like baseball” walk away obsessed.

Fast-Paced Rules Designed for Constant Action

Unlike traditional baseball, where innings can drag on forever, this version is built to move fast. Every inning is worth one point no matter how many runs are scored, except for the final inning where suddenly every run counts again. Players aren’t allowed to step out of the batter’s box, bunts are completely banned, and mound visits are a thing of the past. Even fans get in on the action, if someone in the stands catches a foul ball, that batter is out. There’s also a strict two-hour time limit, so you’re guaranteed to be home before midnight.

Meet the Party Animals and Firefighters

The two teams rolling into Syracuse are the Party Animals and the Firefighters, both notorious for blending legitimate skill with full on absurdity. These guys can crank home runs, but they might also moonwalk to first base or high five every fan on the third base line mid play. As the league grows, more teams are being added, many with themes based on historic baseball legends or laid-back beach-town vibes. But for the Syracuse games, these two squads will be bringing the heat and probably confetti cannons too.

Baseball Meets Improv, Dance, and Pure Ridiculous Fun

If you walk into the stadium expecting a stern faced, old school baseball duel, you’re in for a shock. Players are known to break into choreographed dances between plays, celebrate like they just won the World Series every time they reach base, and sometimes even bring fans onto the field to join in. The atmosphere is less “polite clapping in the stands” and more “full stadium party.”

How to Get Tickets Before They’re Gone

Because the demand for these games is so high, tickets won’t be sold the usual way. Instead, fans will need to register for a lottery system to get a fair chance at seats. The ticket lottery is open now at bananaball.com, and if you’re hoping to be part of the madness in Syracuse, you’ll want to register as soon as possible. The lottery for the September 2026 games closes on October 31, 2025, and once it’s closed, that’s it, no second chances.

