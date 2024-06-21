Sunscreen Sold in New York Recalled Due to Mold

For any New Yorker using Suntegrity Skincare's Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation, the company has recently issued a voluntary recall due to microbial contamination concerns - in other words, there may be mold in your sunscreen and you don't want to slather that on your body.

According to Suntegrity Skincare, the decision to recall these products was made after the discovery of a higher-than-acceptable microbiological mold count (specifically, Aspergillus Sydowii) in some tubes of Lot 115BU during a recent test. As a precautionary measure, the company has also decided to recall eight additional lots: 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR, and 101MO, despite receiving clear test results for all lots.

The presence of Aspergillus Sydowii in a topical product like sunscreen foundation can potentially lead to allergic skin reactions and related symptoms. Additionally, if applied to open wounds or sunburned skin, it may cause primary fungal skin infections. Eye infections can also occur if the contaminated product comes into contact with the eyes. Although no illnesses have been reported, it's better to be safe than sorry.

To determine whether your sunscreen is part of the recall, take a look at the back of the 2 oz orange tube where the tube is sealed. Check for the lot number, which can be found at the top. Refer to the table provided by the FDA for a complete list of the affected lots and their expiration dates.

If you purchased the recalled sunscreen directly from Suntegrity Skincare's website or through Amazon, reach out to them via email at ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com. Provide your order number, product lot number, and name for verification. After confirmation, you will be instructed to provide proof of the tube (including a photo of the back showing the lot number) to receive a refund, store credit, or a product exchange.

For those who bought the product from a retailer, you have two options. You can contact Suntegrity Skincare directly at ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com for an exchange option, which includes the 5-in-1 Tinted Sunscreen plus a free gift.

You can also contact the original retailer for a store credit. Remember to submit proof of disposal of the tube, including a photo of the back with the lot number, to facilitate the recall process.

If you have any questions or concerns about the recall, Suntegrity Skincare can be reached via email at ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com. If you have experienced any problems related to using this sunscreen product, consult your physician or healthcare provider.

