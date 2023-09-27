What Are Those Trailing Lights Over the New York Sky?

Have you ever looked up at the night sky and wondered about the weird string of lights above? Fear not, my curious friends, those lights are not aliens but they are cool to look at.

If you’ve looked up in the sky and seen the trail of lights that kind of looks like the trail Santa’s sleigh might leave behind as he travels from house to house around the world, what you’re seeing is actually the Starlink satellites.

What is Starlink

Starlink is a network of satellites owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX company and is what is responsible for the line of lights we’ve been seeing lately in the New York sky. If you're excited to catch a glimpse of the Starlink satellites in action, a live map showing their locations is available for tracking their positions in real time.

There are also some resources that provide pretty accurate times when the satellite trains as a lot of people call them, will be visible in various areas of New York so you can see the cool trailing lights for yourself.

Some people think that satellite formations in the night sky are a little creepy but these lights also represent connecting the world with internet access. The lights also represent a way for parents to use them to their advantage.

They can show their kids and making mention that Santa is always watching. Hey, when you’re a parent, you do what you have to do, right?

If you want to see exactly where the next visible trail of lights will be wherever you are in New York, Starlink has a cool tracker that you can check out here.

