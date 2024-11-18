We are under two weeks away from Thanksgiving, so we are beginning to think about that delicious Thanksgiving feast. We aren't thinking about the urgent need to rush to the stores for any last-minute shopping.

Here is some good news! Some major stores are choosing to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day to let everyone (shoppers and employees) enjoy quality family time during the holiday season.

Thanksgiving Day has became synonymous with early in-store Black Friday sales over the years. However, 2020 saw a change in that, when stores decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving. They moved towards online deals to keep shoppers safe during the pandemic.

Guess what? This trend stuck! In 2024, many retailers are continuing to value family time over frenzied shopping by staying closed on Thanksgiving Day. So, what stores will be giving you the day off for turkey and mashed potatoes this year?

Major Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Let's take a look at some major stores in New York that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Dick's Sporting Goods: Keeping its doors shut on Thanksgiving, but ready to welcome you at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy: Say goodbye to Turkey Day shopping - Best Buy has been staying closed on Thanksgiving since 2020 but will welcome you bright and early at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot: Enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner, as Home Depot will be closed, but doors open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target: Another retailer embracing family time, with closed doors on Thanksgiving and reopening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Ulta: Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal and relax, because Ulta will stay closed, and doors will welcome you at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart: A familiar face in this list - Walmart continues the tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving and will be ready to serve you at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

You can go here to see more stores that will be closed in New York on Thanksgiving Day.

