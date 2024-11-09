We don't think about this now but it is probably not a bad idea to keep this in mind. Now through spring is a great time to lend a helping hand in helping to save our local trees from spongy moth infestations.

These pesky invaders lay their eggs in masses that look like fuzzy, brown patches and can be seen on different surfaces like trees, firewood, and even lawn furniture. Surprisingly, each egg mass harbors an incredible 600 to 700 eggs, which can mean trouble for our green friends.

Now you might wonder, how can we take care of this issue? The answer is simple - by searching for these egg masses and getting rid of them fast. The most effective way to eliminate them is by scraping them off into hot, soapy water.

It might sound like a small task, but every egg mass eradicated is a step towards protecting our local flora and fauna. What's interesting about spongy moths is that they are not native to our area but have adapted over time, making them a part of New York's ecosystem.

When spongy moth outbreaks occur, nature takes its course with predators and diseases playing an important part in putting an end to these infestations. While removing their egg masses might not be a perfect solution to spongy moth invasions, it certainly helps in lessening the damage inflicted on our trees in the upcoming years.

Check your surroundings, keep an eye out for those telltale egg masses, and show them no mercy by disposing of them properly.

