Here’s When Every Southern Tier County Fair is Scheduled in 2025
I know Spring isn't officially here (Thursday, March 20th) yet. But before you know it, Summer will be here and that means fun, food, festivities, and fairs. Here are the county fairs scheduled in the Southern Tier of New York in 2025.
From the Afton Fair to the Trumansburg Fair , there will be something for everyone to enjoy this summer! Here are the fairs in alphabetical order.
Afton Fair
When: August 5 - 9
Where: Afton
Website: theaftonfair.com
The Afton Fair has everything you could want - exciting rides, live entertainment, and tasty treats. The Afton Fair is sure to kick off your summer fair adventures in style!
Broome County Fair
When: July 22 - 27
Where: Whitney Point
Website: broomecountyfairny.com
Get set for an awesome mix of farming, fun, and community spirit at the Broome County Fair! From showing off livestock to thrilling carnival games, this fair has something for everyone, so it's a definite must-visit for the whole family!
Chemung County Fair
When: July 29 - August 2
Where: Horseheads
Website: chemungcountyfair.com
Get ready for a whole week of non-stop fun and excitement at the Chemung County Fair! Enjoy thrilling rides, live music, and tasty fair food while soaking up the awesome vibes of this fun community event.
Chenango County Fair
When: August 5 - 10
Where: Norwich
Website: chenangofair.com
Come on down to the Chenango County Fair and enjoy a mix of farm fun, cool performances, and plenty of classic fair goodies. Get pumped for a memorable time at this lively summer shindig!
Cortland County Junior Fair
When: July 8 - 12
Where: Cortland
Website: cortlandfair.com
The Cortland County Junior Fair is gonna be a blast for all ages, offering a fun mix of entertainment and educational stuff. With its cool history and lots to see and do, this fair will definitely charm and wow anyone who comes by!
Delaware County Fair
When: August 11 - 16
Where: Walton
Website: delawarecountyfair.org
Check out the awesome feeling at the Delaware County Fair, where old-school tradition meets modern fun for a fair experience like no other. From farm stuff to exciting rides, this fair brings together classic charm and modern thrills in the best way!
Tioga County Fair
When: August 5 - 9
Where: Owego
Website: tiogacofair.com
Get ready for a blast at the Tioga County Fair with its awesome entertainment, yummy snacks, and tons of fun stuff for the whole family. Join the party and make some great memories at this highly anticipated community event!
Trumansburg Fair (Tompkins County)
When: August 19 - 24
Where: Trumansburg
Website: trumansburgfair.info
End the fair season with a bang at the Trumansburg Fair in Tompkins County. With cool performances and awesome exhibits, this fair will wrap up the summer with a week of pure fun and excitement!
Can't find the fair in New York that your looking for? You are in luck because you can see the entire list for the Empire State here.
