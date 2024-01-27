Are you looking for a place that offers peace, privacy, and tranquility? Look no further than South Otselic, New York. There is a fascinating farmhouse that's on 52 acres of land, that's a nature lover's paradise with a price to sell.

Built in 1862, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom farmhouse has plenty of space for families. The property has been around for a long time and needs a little bit of work but it has a large eat-in kitchen, wide plank floors all through the house, and a large living room with a wood stove.

This is the perfect place for cozy winter nights or a warm summer afternoon and it's really great for people who love the great outdoors. The property also has three ponds full of fish including bass and bluegill.

This peaceful piece of property has five springs, and lots of land for hunting and outdoor fun. There are several trails for hiking, making it perfect for all outdoor lovers looking for fresh air out in the country.

The farmhouse includes a large woodshed that is a great place to store your firewood and outdoor equipment. The woodshed needs a little work too but once it's done and finished, it'll be the envy of all.

This home in South Otselic is surrounded by wildlife and offers a peaceful lifestyle. If you are looking for some adventure, the area has the perfect escape sitting on a quiet country back road.

This property is listed by Keller Williams Upstate NY Properties. If you're interested in seeing 282 Stage Road in South Otselic contact Kevin D. Walsh at 607-226-8880.

Southern Tier Farmhouse Is Full of Possibilities With a little bit of love this 1800s farmhouse in South Otselic, New York could be a rural dream come true. Gallery Credit: Glenn Pitcher