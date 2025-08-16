Soap is supposed to be the good guy, the thing that washes the germs off your hands, not something that leaves them behind and could actually make you sick. But right now, some popular hand soaps sold in New York State and across the country are doing exactly the opposite, and it’s bad enough that the company is recalling them.

When Your Soap Is the Problem

DermaRite Industries has voluntarily pulled several of its antiseptic and antimicrobial soaps off store shelves. They’ve found the products could be contaminated with a type of bacteria called Burkholderia cepacia complex. In healthy people, it might just cause a minor skin infection if it gets into a cut or scrape. But for people with weakened immune systems, it can get into the bloodstream and cause sepsis and that’s life-threatening.

Meet the Bacteria You Don’t Want

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this bacteria is normally found in soil and water, and it can be stubborn because it’s resistant to many antibiotics. Sometimes it doesn’t cause any symptoms at all, but in other cases, it can cause serious respiratory problems, fever, fatigue, or other health issues especially if you already have a chronic illness like cystic fibrosis or lung disease.

Which Soaps Are Affected

The recall covers soaps sold all over the United States, including right here in New York State. Some of the names you might recognize are:

DermaKleen: an antiseptic lotion soap with Vitamin E

DermaSarra: for itching and irritated skin

KleenFoam: an antimicrobial foam soap with aloe vera

PeriGiene: an antiseptic cleanser for the perineal area

There are different sizes and expiration dates involved, so it’s worth taking a peek at the FDA’s full list or giving the recall hotline a call.

What To Do If You Have Them

The good news is there haven’t been any reports of people getting sick yet, but officials say stop using these soaps immediately. If you find one in your home, toss it according to your local disposal rules (or your workplace’s process if you’re in a medical or care setting).

And if you’ve used any of these products and start feeling off, especially if you have cuts, wounds, or a health condition, call your doctor right away.

How To Get More Info

If you’ve got questions, DermaRite has a hotline at (973) 569-9000 x104 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT) or you can email voluntary.action@dermarite.com.

You can also report any possible side effects to the FDA’s MedWatch program at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm or by calling 1-800-332-1088.

