When people think about places with amazing water views in the U.S., they usually think of places like Hawaii or California. But two towns in New York State made the list of the most beautiful coastal places in the country. Greenport and Skaneateles both have fantastic views that make them special.

Greenport: A Cool Town on Long Island

Greenport is a small town on the North Fork of Long Island. It has fresh sea air and a laid back feel. You can hear the ferry boats across Peconic Bay and see sailboats going to Shelter Island. People ride bikes to local oyster spots and there’s an old carousel near the marina. The air smells like the ocean and wine, making it a really nice place to visit or live. Greenport was ranked #51 on the list of America’s most beautiful coastal towns.

Skaneateles: A Pretty Spot in the Finger Lakes

Skaneateles sits next to Skaneateles Lake, which is one of the clearest lakes in the Finger Lakes area. The water is so clear you can see the bottom! The village has shops and cafés right by the lake. There’s a pier you can walk out on, and the blue water looks more like a Caribbean beach than upstate New York. Skaneateles was ranked #67 on the list of the best coastal views in the country.

Why These Towns Made the List

Out of thousands of coastal places in the U.S., Greenport and Skaneateles were picked because of their amazing views and friendly atmosphere. Both towns have beautiful water and a chance to enjoy nature without big crowds. If you want to visit or live somewhere in New York with a great water view and a calm feel, these two places are worth checking out!

