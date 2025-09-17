If you live in the Southern Tier, you’ve probably heard bits and pieces about what happened in Sidney in July. Now, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office has officially announced charges in the case.

Sidney Dispute Turns Violent With Alleged Attack on Officers

On July 19, 2025, police were called to a home in Sidney for a domestic dispute. By the time officers arrived, 46-year-old Arthur Cotten had already caused heavy damage to the house with a crowbar. According to the indictment, things escalated quickly when gasoline was allegedly used in an attempt to harm two Sidney Police officers.

Seven Charges Filed, Including Attempted Arson and Assault

Cotten now faces a seven count indictment. The most serious include Attempted Arson in the Second Degree and Attempted Assault in the First Degree, both Class C felonies. Other charges include Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Menacing. Each of these counts paints a picture of just how dangerous that night became.

Sidney Officers Praised for Courage Under Pressure

District Attorney Shawn J. Smith specifically commended Sidney Police Officers Terry and Nordberg, noting their calm under pressure and bravery as they engaged with the suspect. Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard Northrup presented the case to the Grand Jury, which ultimately led to the indictment.

Indictment Is Only the Beginning of the Legal Process

It’s important to remember that indictments are not convictions. All of these charges are still allegations, and Cotten is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. The case now moves forward in Delaware County Court, where the legal process will play out.

